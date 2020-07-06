Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 6

Nellie Fanning (née Murphy)

Laffansbridge, Killenaule, Tipperary

Fanning (nee Murphy) Nellie, Laffansbridge, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 5th July 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Conell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Monday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, on Tuesday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 2 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings restrictions will apply.

Stevie Cahalan

Ballinderry , Brocka, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a long illness.

Predeceased by his sisters Bridie and Sadie, brothers Jack, Mike and Tom.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julianne, sons Ger and Paddy, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Liam and Seamus, sister Gretta, sister-in-law MaryJo and her husband Mike, nieces, nephews, neighbors, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to Terryglass Church on Tuesday morning, 7th July, at 10.45am for family Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In an effort to follow best practice for gatherings with regards to funerals, people are asked to adhere to the guidelines. Stevie’s family wish to thank you for your understanding. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Homecare Team.

https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/