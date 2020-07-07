Tipperary gardaí arrest driver after 65km chase from Birdhill to Borris-in-Ossory

Gardaí arrested a man following a 65km managed pursuit through Tipperary and into County Laois.

At around 9.30pm on July 1, gardaí from the Thurles Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed checkpoint on the M7 at Birdhill when they detected a car travelling at 183km/h.

A managed pursuit from a safe distance ensued with the offending car increasing its speed to over 210km/h at times.

The Gardaí witnessed numerous instances of dangerous driving in wet conditions.

Assistance was requested from Gardaí in Laois, but before they arrived, the car stopped in Borris-in-Ossory, some 65km away from where it was initially detected.

The driver, a man in his late teens, was arrested and charged.