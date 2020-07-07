Some man for one man! Tipperary athlete ran for 100 consecutive days during lockdown

During lockdown Mooreabbey Athletic Club member Willie O’Donoghue set himself a challenge to focus his training energy on distance and consistency. His challenge was to run for 100 consecutive days, amassing a daily average of no less than seven miles.

Willie ploughed though the days and eventually hit day 90 when, after a session, he found himself trying to fight a knee injury. After consultation with his physio and following her advice they found a suitable mileage for the final 10 days.

All of you who know Willie will know that not finishing the last 10 days of the challenge was not an option. Finishing his 100 days last Saturday, Willie was delighted to complete his challenge, amassing a total of 720 miles.

Well done Willie, you’re some man for one man!