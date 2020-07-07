Tipperary TD Alan Kelly seeks more information on Cowen licence status

The Tipperary leader of the Labour Party, Alan Kelly would seem to be holding his party's fire on the controversy surrounding new Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen.

Minister Cowen is to explain to the Dáil this afternoon the issues surrounding his conviction for drink driving four years ago and why he was driving on a provisional driving licence at 49 years of age.

"We need more information about the issue and we will be looking for more information," said Deputy Kelly.

"On the main issue he did his punishment, but we need to know what licences did he have," he said.

Deputy Kelly said he and his party would "wait and see" what Minister Cowen told the Dáil as they would not be "jumping down anyone's throat".