Tipp hurling legend Theo English gets the Liam McCarthy delivered to home for 90th birthday

Tipperary hurling legend Theo English celebrated his 90th birthday last Sunday with his family.

The Liam McCarthy was a special guest at the birthday celebration.

The Marlfield man was thrilled to receive so many best wishes on the day from the hurling greats of the past and stars of the present day as well as from GAA officials.

Pick up this week's Nationalist newspaper for a special two page feature on the life of the five time All-Ireland winner.

