Churches return for weekend Mass but things are very different

It almost felt like Easter Sunday morning all over again when the churches of Tipperary opened for weekend Mass on Saturday and Sunday last.



The joy and sense of celebration was evident in the air as the doors of the churches were thrown open and parishioners began to congregate for Mass, having been confined to virtual attendance for the last number of months.



But, things were different and while there was a slight giddiness in many churches as priests and stewards prepared to welcome back the congregations, there was also a sense of apprehension ahead of the return. That apprehension was evident in the reluctance of some to come to their parish church in the first place in expectation of large attendances, while social distancing, sanitising and the introduction of new communion distribution arrangements were also in place.



Ahead of the return of weekend Mass, many parishes had been celebrating week day Mass in their churches with numbers usually far less for these days. And, this helped greatly by way of a 'dry-run' for the weekend when numbers were expected to be far greater.



In many parishes they were greater and of course with a number of Masses being celebrated, it ensured that churches did not get packed and coping with the congregation was not a problem.



News of the easing of restrictions on Friday evening last was music to the ears of many parish priests and councils. It meant that attendances in the churches would now be dictated by the size and layout of the building, rather than by using a blanket figure of 50, regardless of the size of the church - this had been the initial re-opening plan and many parishes had made the decision not to open for Saturday evening and Sunday Mass, as they simply could not be expected to have to turn people away once the 50 people were in situ. But thankfully, it didn't come to that and though there are still restrictions in place due to the social distancing rule, it it a far better situation than had been expected.



While social distancing must still be adhered to in the churches, people residing in the same home are permitted to sit together, meaning that families, for instance, can take up a whole pew without having to social distance. But, in most churches, only every second pew is being utilised and in many cases only two people are permitted in those pews, provided those pews are not butted against a wall and entry to the pew is possible from both sides. Where access is possible from just one side, only one person, or a family, are permitted to use the pew.



Many parishes have appointed a Covid officer who is responsible for drawing up a plan of action and ensuring that the plan is carried out; that any tweaks necessary are made; that all stewards and helpers know their role and are on top of their brief; and that the general public are fully informed of the arrangements through signage and floor plans.



Many parishes have continued the now established practice of streaming their weekend Mass on social media platforms and on the internet in a bid to ensure that those who do not feel comfortable about coming to church just yet, are catered for. And, many attending Mass were wearing face masks as were many stewards, while the priests distributing Communion used face shield to ensure their safety and the safety of the recipients - for the time being only priests will be distributing Communion in most parishes.

“It feels a bit strange alright, but it is great to be able to go to Mass again. Watching on Facebook was a brilliant alternative but it's not the same as being in the Church. And, sure we all know what the restrictions are and why they are being imposed. They are for our own safety and I am sure that everybody will abide by them. We saw what life was like when we couldn't get out and about and go to Mass - we don't want to have to return to that situation again. We never thought that we'd be in a situation in Ireland where we couldn't even go to Mass,” one parishioner said.



Baptisms are back on the agenda again also while funeral numbers have been relaxed slightly to allow more people to attend in church. Most churches are now also open for private prayer during the day time, but in many cases, toilet facilities are not open due to the fact that they must be sanitised after every use and people will not be on hand to do so during the day time.

All pews in the churches which were occupied during Mass in midweek and at the weekends have to be sanitised also immediately after Mass in order to prevent any potential threat of the spread of Covid-19 to users of the church.



“Our priests have been so good over the last few months in adopting new ways of bringing Mass to us all, but it is great to be able to go back into the church at last,” another said.