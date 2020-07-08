Kelly welcomes the news that Just Transition Fund applications are now open

Labour Party Leader and Local TD Alan Kelly has confirmed that the Call for Applications under the 2020 Just Transition Funding is open.



Deputy Kelly said: "This is something I had raised in the Dail last year and with the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and the need for Littleton and surrounds to be included in the Just Transition Fund that was announced in the budget for the midlands where Bórd na Móna workers lost their jobs. I also held a meeting with key stakeholders from the local community in Littleton Hall on the subject.



Deputy Alan Kelly

The objective of the Just Transition Fund 2020 call is to fund innovative projects that contribute to the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the Wider Midlands region and which have employment and enterprise potential. It will support projects that take a whole-of-Midlands strategic approach and complement other sources of public funding.



The 2020 call has three priorities:

1. Employment and Enterprise Supports: To support innovation and investment proposals to generate sustainable employment in green enterprise

2. Training Supports: To retrain and reskill workers to assist local communities and businesses in the Wider Midlands to adjust to the low carbon transition

3. Community Transitioning Supports: To support proactive communications with affected communities and other stakeholders in the region, establish best practice sharing networks, and assist in developing local transition plans



The closing date for applications is 4pm on July 17 2020. Projects must have registered with the Midlands Regional Transition Team-START Midlands Engagement Process to be eligible.

The call is open to suitable projects in North Tipperary, East Galway, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath. Private, public, and community and voluntary organisations can apply.



Interested parties should review the Information Booklet which sets out the funding requirements and the evaluation criteria.

Please be aware that the Information Booklet and Application Form may change at any point during the open call.

Applicants should ensure when submitting an application they have taken into account any relevant clarifications and are using the most up-to-date Application Form and/or Information Booklet.