Tipperary council to engage with developer of proposed Cahir housing estate over residents concerns

Tipperary County Council says it will engage with the developer of a proposed new Cahir estate of 297 homes to ensure any issues with the project are addressed in the wake of construction work being stopped at the weekend following the intervention of residents.

Gardaí were called to the stand-off between residents and contract workers around 8am on Saturday after machinery moved into the site at Lissava, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir to begin work.

Following talks mediated by the gardaí and Cllr Andy Moloney, it was agreed work on the site wouldn’t go ahead on Saturday and Sunday. Work resumed on Monday.

Cllr Moloney said residents were angry they weren’t consulted ahead of construction work starting. They were concerned about work taking place at weekends and wanted to ensure there wouldn’t be clay from the site on their road

Cllr Moloney said a meeting between the residents and developer due to take place on Monday never materialised but they did meet with construction workers. He said residents want the county council to ensure all planning conditions are complied with to the letter of the law.

Tipperary County Council said it was reviewing the planning file and will engage with the developer to ensure any identified issues are addressed. It said any development must be carried out in accordance with the planning application and its conditions and planning and development law.