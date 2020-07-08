Tipperary council to engage with developer of proposed Cahir housing estate over residents concerns

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Tipperary council to engage with developer of proposed Cahir housing estate over residents concerns

Tipperary County Council says it  will engage with the developer of a proposed new Cahir estate  of 297 homes to ensure any issues with the project are addressed in the wake of construction work being stopped  at the weekend  following the intervention of  residents. 

Gardaí were called to the stand-off between residents and contract workers  around 8am on Saturday after  machinery moved into the site at Lissava, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir to begin work.  

Following talks mediated by the gardaí and Cllr Andy Moloney, it was agreed   work on the site wouldn’t go ahead on Saturday and Sunday. Work resumed on Monday.

Cllr Moloney said residents were angry they weren’t consulted  ahead of construction work starting.  They were concerned about work taking place  at weekends and wanted to ensure there wouldn’t be clay  from the  site on their road 

Cllr Moloney said a meeting between the residents and developer  due to take place on Monday never materialised but they did meet with construction workers. He said residents want the  county council  to ensure all planning conditions    are complied with to the letter of the law. 

Tipperary County Council said it was  reviewing the planning file and will engage with the developer to ensure any identified issues are addressed. It said any development must be carried out in accordance with the planning application and its conditions and planning and development  law.