Tipperary farming: Ifac launches digital farm finance service

Ifac, Ireland’s farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, supported by Bank of Ireland, has launched FarmPro, a next-generation digital financial management and planning service, with the objective of driving farm efficiency and significantly improving farm viability and sustainability.

FarmPro combines proven technology from Figured, a New Zealand based agri-software company, with up to date farm accounting data, and Ifac financial management expertise.

FarmPro, an advice led technology-driven service is available exclusively to Ifac clients, including those who bank with Bank of Ireland.

FarmPro gives farmers clarity, confidence and control over the running of their farms. This collaboration between Ifac and Bank of Ireland aims to fundamentally transform how farmers manage their financial wellbeing.

FarmPro provides an up-to-date online financial position and forecasting service to farmers. This powerful combination of technology, up to the minute data and advice, puts farmers firmly in control of their finances.

Ifac chief executive John Donoghue said: “In successive Ifac Irish Farm Reports, farmers across Ireland have expressed the same concerns – they want to know where they stand, be able to make better decisions and have more control over their finances. FarmPro will help to achieve these aims.”