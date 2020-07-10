Tipperary farming: lamb trade has strengthened

The lamb trade has strengthened in the last week, with factories having to increase quotes and prices, according to IFA national sheep chair Sean Dennehy.

“Factories are paying 30c to 35c/kg over quoted prices to get stock. The reality is factories are not able to get lambs at the lower quoted prices and are having to pay a lot more,” he said.

Mr Dennehy said factories were paying €5.60 to €5.65/kg with top prices of €5.70/kg paid in the last few days.

“The important Muslim festival of Eid Al Adha begins on July 30 and buyers are already trying to put down stock, especially in the UK,” he said.

The IFA sheep farmers’ leader said the store trade was also very strong in the marts with 35kg lambs making €85. Ewes are making €2.65 to €2.80/kg.