Update: Tipperary drowning tragedy brothers to be laid to rest

The funeral arrangements for the two brothers who died in a double drowning tragedy while diving at Portroe Dive Centre last Sunday have been announced.

The brothers, who died together, will repose together at their family home before a private removal and joint funeral Mass on Thursday.

They will both repose at their family home in Lough, Portarlington, from 2am to 8pm this Wednesday.

There will be a private removal on Thursday for their funeral Mass in St John's Church, Killinard, Portarlington, at 12 noon on Thursday, with internment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Philip Brophy

Fergus Brophy, Graigarven Close, Ballybrittas, Laois / Portarlington, and formerly of Lough, Portarlington, was the loving brother of the late Philip and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle; father Seamus; mother Dinah; brothers James and Patrick; sister Emma; father-in-law John; mother-in-law Marion; brothers-in-law David; JP and Garry; sisters-in-law Patricia and Emma; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Philip Brophy, Lough, Portarlington, loving brother of the late Fergus, will be sadly missed by his loving father Seamus; mother Dinah; brothers James and Patrick; sister Emma, sisters-in-law Michelle and Emma; brother-in-law Garry; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The family has thanked everybody for their help, support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

In accordance with HSE guidelines social distancing must apply at all times.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://funeralslive.ie/fergus-and-philip-brophy/

Anybody who wishes to offer their condolences can do so online on rip.ie