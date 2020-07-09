Young musicians celebrate the late Clonmel DJ Vincent Hanley

Clonmel Rocks, run in conjunction with Creative Ireland and Music Generation Tipperary for the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, is a project to get young Clonmel musicians together through music.

Two months of virtual rehearsal culminated in a rocking concert video which was produced for this year’s Clonmel Junction Arts Festival.

Under the expert tuition of Stephen McGrath and Gev Barrett (Crow Black Chicken) and Rebekah Keogh (Vocal Studio), the two bands worked together virtually before their Clonmel Junction Arts Festival debut this Sunday at 3pm.

The concert is in celebration of the late great Clonmel-born DJ, Vincent Hanley.

Access to the performance is available on the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival website Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

