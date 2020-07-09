Tipperary council to upgrade Nenagh pedestrian crossing

Nenagh's Cllr Hughie McGrath has been told by local director of services Marcus O'Connor that the Borrisokane road will be resurfaced as part of the rehabilitation works following the Ervia/BGE multiutility project this year.

The pedestrian crossing will be upgraded with higher specification lighting and road markings as part of this project.

Cllr MCGrath had called for the pedestrian crossing to be raised with upgraded lighting and line markings to make it safer and more visible to traffic and users.