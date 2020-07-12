Carrick-on- Suir set to encounter housing density issues

Members of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District have been forewarned that future housing planning applications with increased density could be approved by Bord Pleanála.

Senior planer Brian Beck informed members that planning applications for new housing estates had been turned down around the county because the density of housing was not high enough.

Brian Beck told members that he was concerned by the development as the difference between the density criteria for housing developments contained in their own county development plan were now significantly lower than what Board Pleanála now wanted to see.

DENSITY

He said Bord Pleanála had turned down four or five housing applications from Tipperary because density was not high enough.

Brian Beck said he was opposed to the levels of density that Bord PleanÁla were now looking for.

Cllr Kieran Bourke said one size did not fit all and it was wrong to expect the same level of housing density that is suitable for Dublin to work in rural areas.

“The level of density they are on about is ok in Dublin but that type of density would be ludicrous for a town the size of Carrick-on-Suir.

“Bord Pleanála will run with what the Minister wants and we will end up having to clear up the mess,” said Cllr Bourke.

OPPOSITION

Brian Beck said houses were not getting built in Tipperary because of ABP seeking higher density.

“People will not want to live in areas with double the density of houses we already have in Carrick,” said the senior planner.

He told members that he would continue to oppose that level of density being imposed on Carrick-on-Suir and other towns in Tipperary. Developers, he said, would now put in for more density and it will be approved by Bord Pleanála.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/news/556441/tipperary-council-to-engage-with-developer-of-proposed-cahir-housing-estate-over-residents-concerns.html