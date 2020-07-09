Minister for mental health services to visit Clonmel next week

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has welcomed the decision by the new Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Mental Health Services, Deputy Mary Butler, to accept his invitation to visit Clonmel to meet with the Tipperary Oireachtas members to discuss the urgent need for improved mental health services in Tipperary.

Deputy McGrath who sought the meeting with Minister Butler raised the issue of Mental Health Services with the Taoiseach during Leaders Questions in the Convention Centre on Wednesday 8th July.

"The fight for improved mental health services in Tipperary has been given new momentum with the revelations that over €700,000 was spent on works to the former St. Michael’s Hospital as part of their Covid 19 response, despite previous announcements that the building was no longer fit for use for inpatients.Now that this work has been carried out at St. Michael’s we need to look at it again for the delivery of improved mental health services in a post Covid 19 environment. With the previous Minister’s acknowledgement that the closure of St. Michael’s was a mistake and that Tipperary has an need for long stay beds, we have a real opportunity to push this forward now particularly with the appointment of Minister Butler who’s constituents in West Waterford are directly impacted by the lack of mental health services in South Tipperary.” said Deputy McGrath

During his contribution, Deputy McGrath paid tribute to all the volunteer groups who continue to support those with Mental Health Difficulties in Tipperary including the Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services Committee, Joe Leahy and the team at C-Saw, Fr. Toomey and the Suir Suicide Watch Patrol Team who all give of their time voluntarily to assist those in a crisis.

Deputy McGrath has said that he will work to ensure that Mental Health Services in Tipperary are placed firmly on the Government’s agenda and has welcomed the Taoiseach’s commitment to work to deliver improved mental Health Services in Tipperary.

Tipperary records new Covid case