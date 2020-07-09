Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill to raise plight of private bus operators in Dáil

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill will raise the plight of private bus operators under Dáil business this Thursday evening.

Plans to provide financial assistance to private bus operators in the aftermath of Covid-19 will be raised with the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport by Deputy Cahill.

It is one of the topical issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle for consideration this Thursday. Topical issues are scheduled for discussion from 6.27pm to 7.15pm.

Deputy Cahill has four minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister / Minister of State has four minutes to reply.

The Thurles-based TD will then have two minutes for a supplementary statement and the Minister / Minister of State will have two minutes for a concluding statement.