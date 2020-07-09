Gardai warn pet owners to be extra vigilant after reports of dog thefts
Gardaí are appealing to the public to take extra crime prevention measures when it comes to caring for your pet, particularly high-value breeds of dogs.
If a dog is stolen, it’s important to act quickly:
- Immediately report the theft to Gardaí.
- Report the loss to your local authority, your vet and your dog’s microchip company.
- Spread the word on social media – post clear photos and detailed descriptions both on your profile and any other groups and pages you are connected with and encourage people to share quickly.
- Create posters and flyers, distribute these around your local community. Check your insurance policy, it might be able to cover some of these costs.
- Report the theft on as many missing animal websites as you can and keep an eye out on social media and selling pages.
In the instance where a lost animal is found, ensure the rightful owner is being contacted before returning them.
