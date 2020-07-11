Tidy Towns/Refresh Thurles competitions 2020

Thurles Tidy Towns group which has been re-named Refresh Thurles are delighted to launch this year’s series of community competitions.

All Resident Associations and Streetscapes are encouraged to participate in the ‘Best Presented Estate Competition’.

This competition has three categories: Small, Medium and Large estate. Ard Carraig, Dun Lia and Moyne Road were successful last year. Croke Street won the best streetscape in light of the extra effort made with the beautiful hanging baskets on the street.

All winning groups received funding from Refresh Thurles to put towards future projects in their area. All estates and streets are encouraged to take part in this competition.

Refresh Thurles would like to thank Mr. Pat Ryan and all at Ryan’s Cleaning who are sponsoring this competition.

All estates will be judged and issued with a report on their estate under headings such as: Landscaping, Litter Control, General Appearances of Houses and overall appearance of estate.

To enter this competition a simple one page application needs to be submitted by Friday July 24. Application forms can be requested from refreshthurles@gmail.com or from Bookworm.

We are also delighted to announce that the Best Presented Shop Front Competition will also go ahead this year.

Last year Liam Campion Quality Meats won this competition and was presented with the Kathleen Wright Perpetual Trophy.

This competition acknowledges local businesses working to improve the external presentation of their premises.