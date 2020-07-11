WITHDRAWN: Source of relief as Tipperary solar farm planning application is withdrawn

A solar farm planning application in the Golden/Thomastown area of County Tipperary has been withdrawn.

Following representations on behalf of concerned residents in west Tipperary pertaining to a planning application with Tipperary County Council for a solar farm development at Rathduff, Thomastown, Deputy Michael Lowry in a statement said it appears this planning application has been withdrawn by the developer Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Ltd.

The news, according to the Holycross-based Independent TD, will be a source of relief for residents in the area.

Mr Lowry, in his statement, said that he will continue to monitor and update residents on any further developments in relation to this matter.