Tipperary TD welcomes return of cardiology services to Nenagh Hospital

Tipperary TD Deputy Jackie Cahill has welcomed an announcement from the UL Hospitals Group that cardiology services have recommenced at Nenagh Hospital following closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the issue had been raised o by a number of constituents who were worried about the reopening of these essential services.

"We were in contact with the Department of Health on the matter and were delighted to receive a response in which the UL Hospitals Group confirmed the phased reopening of the services, including heart failure, cardiac rehab and outpatient department clinics,” said the Fianna Fáil TD.

The Thurles-based TD said that he was delighted to see these essential services returning as this was a real concern for people in the region who relied heavily on the hospital.

"I will continue to make representations to the Department to ensure the full return of all healthcare services and facilities throughout the county," he said.