Breaking: Tipperary's Jackie Cahill 'available' to step in to Cowen's shoes

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has said that he is ready to serve as Minister for Agriculture should he get the call from the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

The top Government job in agriculture became available this Wednesday night after the shock sacking of Minister Barry Cowen following the fallout from revelations that he had been disqualified from driving four years ago for driving with excess alcohol.

"First of all I want to express my sympathies to Barry Cowen and his family. He has devoted much of his time to public life," said Deputy Cahill. "I wish him the best."

Speaking just minutes after the sacking of Minister Cowen, Deputy Cahill said that he was "sad and disappointed" that Deputy Cowen had lost his job only two weeks after getting the prize of a Cabinet seat.

However, asked if he would like to take over the role, Deputy Cahill said: "It is a position I have always wanted and I am available. I would love to get the opportunity to implement the policies and ideas that I have for Irish agriculture."

It remains to be seen if Taoiseach Micheál Martin will answer the call of Deputy Cahill, a former president of the ICMSA, one of the country's biggest farm organisations, and chair of Bord Bia and the National Dairy Council.