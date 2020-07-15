'Field of Dreams' - Friends of Tipperary Football to launch their Euro Millions Lotto Syndicate

Euro Millions + Lotto Syndicate

The Friends of Tipperary Football will launch their new Euro Millions + Lotto Syndicate offering all members 840 chances to win the jackpot for only €20. Everyone who joins the syndicate will be part of a team who will share the winnings from every Euro Millions lotto draw over the duration of the syndicate.

All funds raised will go directly towards the preparation of inter-county teams from under-14 right up to senior.

We all know the efforts and time the players and management teams are putting in each week and each year to represent the Premier County and bring success to the county.

So Tipperary GAA followers in the county and beyond are asked to purchase a ticket for just €20 and join The Friends of Tipperary Football Euro syndicate.

There are two draws each week and the lotto commences on September 1 2020 until April 30 2021.

For more information please go to the Friends of Tipperary Football website @www.friendsof tipperaryfootball.com.