Commemoration in honour of Captain Michael Small

On Saturday, July 4 2020, the family of the late Captain Michael Small (I.RA.) of Gurtnacranna, Borrisoleigh, came together to commemorate the centenary of his death.

On July 4, 1920 Capt. Small (33) was killed by British Crown forces while returning home after an aborted attack on Shevry R.I.C. barracks in Upperchurch.

The commemoration began on Captain Michael Small bridge in Templemore. Those in attendance heard how the bridge formerly Regents bridge, was renamed in 1955 in Michael Small’s honour.

His grand-nephew, also Michael Small, read extracts from the oration given by Commandant James Leahy of the 2nd Tipperary Brigade, on the day the bridge was renamed. The crowd also heard how Capt.

Small’s body was kept in Richmond Barracks while the autopsy was being carried out, the subsequent inquest into his death and how there was a direct connection between his shooting and the killing of D.I. Wilson in Templemore, just over a month later by members of the 2nd Tipperary Brigade. John O’Gara, grand-nephew, laid a wreath to his memory on the bridge.

The commemoration then moved on to Ileigh graveyard in Borrisoleigh. His relatives and family friends congregated at the republican plot where Capt. Small was laid to rest 100 years ago. They heard how he received a full military funeral with guard of honour, parade and how his comrades fired three volleys over his grave.

His grandnephew Denis McCullagh read a poem that had been written about Michael at the time of his death. It was very moving and detailed what a loss he was to his family as the eldest boy and how he was a loss to his comrades and country in the struggle for Irish freedom.

Michael Small then read two alternative verses to the famous Borrisoleigh anthem ‘Lovely Fair Ileigh’ in which Capt. Small is mentioned.

Michael Jnr laying a wreath

To conclude proceedings in Ileigh graveyard another grand-nephew, Liam McCullagh laid a wreath on Capt. Small’s grave.

The final part of the commemoration took place at the exact spot where Michael Small met his death, just below the former RIC barracks in Shevry, Upperchurch. While travelling from Ileigh to Shevry, the family passed by the Small family homestead, the house Capt. Small was attempting to return to, that fateful July morning.

The new plaque commissioned by the family of Capt. Small was placed beside the original iron cross along with two tri-colour flags. Michael Small his grand-nephew then gave a brief history of the life of Capt. Small, his involvement in the fight for Irish independence and the particulars of his death.

On behalf of the family, Michael Small then thanked Mrs. Joan Ryan and family and the late Bill Quirke for tending to the memorial over the years.

Then Michael Small Jnr, a great-grandnephew of Capt. Small laid a wreath on the memorial. To conclude the commemoration another of Capt. Small’s grand-nephews, Matthew O’Gara, played Amhrán na bhFiann.

The days events were a fitting tribute to Capt. Michael Small who gave his life for Irish freedom.

Fuair sé bás ar son Saoirse na hÉireann. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.