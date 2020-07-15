Tipperary Energy Agency CEO among proposed Government advisors

The Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment has confirmed that Green Party leader and Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan, proposes to appoint Paul Kenny, CEO of Tipperary Energy Agency, as one of his special advisors, subject to Government approval.

Mr Ryan is understood to have played a key role in drawing up the Green Party's Government policies on climate action and energy.

Mr Ryan is due to be one of a potential 17 special advisors to be appointed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin; Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and the Green Party leader .

The high number of advisors has been questioned by Labour leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly, who queried why such a big spend was needed on special advisors.

Deputy Kelly has also criticised the decision to provide the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, a State car and Garda driver.

"There seems to be an incredible amount of advisors potentially here," he said.

Mr Kenny has been with Tipperary Energy Agency since 2006 and chief executive since 2012.

He has worked on most sustainable energy technologies and was instrumental in founding the SuperHomes deep retrofit programme and a key supporter of the Community Power and Sustainable Tipp initiatives.

In 2013, Mr Kenny was recognised as the Green Leader at the Green Awards, and in 2016 listed in the Top 20 people to lead Ireland’s response to climate change.

He has engaged heavily with policy formation, presenting to the Citizens Assembly and six times to three different Oireachtas Committees.

He is a chartered engineer and holds a first class honours degree in Mechanical Engineering from UCD; three L6 Special Purpose Certificates in Sustainable Energy and an MSc in Energy from Heriot-Watt in Edinburgh.