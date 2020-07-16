Tipperary man 'understands he needs to take steps to deal with alcohol'

A man who pleaded at Nenagh Court Court to a litany of offences understood he needed to take steps to deal with his alcohol problem, the court was told.

David Cleary of Springford Meadows, Nenagh, pleaded to being intoxicated in public, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the directions of a garda at Springford Meadows on February 15, 2020.

He pleaded at an earlier court to threatening, insulting and abusive behaviour at Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on August 19, 2019.

He also pleaded to possession of an offensive weapon - a sharply pointed broken bottle - on the same occasion and to being intoxicated in public.

He had also pleaded to assault at Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, on June 2, 2019, and to resisting arrest on the same occasion. He also pleaded to criminal damage at Ballygrague Road on the same occasion.

Mr Cleary pleaded to careless driving at Kilgrifftin, Dolla, Nenagh, on June 2, 2019 and to criminal damage on the same occasion.

Mr Cleary had also pleaded to failing to give the gardaí information by refusing to state whether or not he had been driving at Springford Meadows on June 7, 2019.

His solicitor, Stephen McNamara, said that Mr Cleary had fully engaged with counselling services and understood he needed to take steps to deal with his alcohol problem.

He said Mr Cleary, 29, was the father of a young daughter and this had a “strong positive effect on him”.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the matter to September 24 to allow Mr Cleary to continue to engage in counselling.