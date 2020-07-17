Irish Water slammed for delivering poor services to Tipperary householders

Irish Water has come under fire for the service it provides in the Carrick-on-Suir area.

Members of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District expressed their concern about the level of service residents in their areas were receiving.

“How is Irish Water still in business,” asked Cllr David Dunne as he, among others, raised issues concerning Irish Water at a meeting of the local authority.

Cllr Dunne said there was nothing but bad news about Irish Water at every meeting of the council.

“How is this company not out of business by now the way they run the show,” asked Cllr Dunne.

He told the meeting that residents in Mill Street had to put up with a five hour water outage recently.

“Irish Water put a notice on their website that morning but who gets up and checks the Irish Water website every day. There should have been a pamphlet drop to inform residents,” said Cllr Dunne.

He said there was major problems with the water treatment plant serving Slieveardagh housing estate in Grangemockler as the backing up of the system was causing major problems.

“This situation is beyond a joke and residents should not have to put up with it,” said Cllr Dunne.

Dealing with another issue Cllr Dunne said he was aware of one householder who was in contact with Irish Water on a regular basis about a leak.

“Why did it take three months for Irish Water to fix this leak at a time when there was a hosepipe ban. The leak should have been attended to much quicker,” said Cllr Dunne.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro told the meeting that she wanted to acknowledge the good work that had been done in opening up the Ballincurry borehole.

The work was to be welcomed, she said, as prior to that Commons residents had experienced outages over a number of months because it was feeding off the Coalbrook supply.

Cllr Goldsboro called on Irish Water to improve their communication with people concerning water outages.

She said that people deserve to be told when their water was going to be cut off and when it was going come back.

“During Covid a lot of elderly people were cocooning and they did not know when their water was going to come back when it was cut off.

“We were telling people to wash their hands and the water was not there,” said Cllr Goldsboro.

Cllr Kieran Bourke said Irish Water was making it very difficult for developers to build houses.

Cllr Bourke said the water utility were looking for almost €18,000 per unit for water supply and the developer had to use an Irish Water nominated contractor.

Cllr Bourke said people were getting the runaround on connections to the water supply.

Irish Water



In a statement, Irish Water said the Coalbrook/ Com- mons area has been particularly badly affected by the recent dry spell and in an effort to conserve supply night restrictions were introduced on June 17.

They added: “The borehole supply at Ballincurry was turned off in December 2019 because of high levels of iron and manganese and in the interim the area was supplied from the Coalbrook scheme.

“A new temporary treatment plant was procured and is now installed in Ballincurry. This plant commenced producing treated water for supply on June 8.

“A long-term solution to water supply issues in the area is being investigated by Irish Water in conjunction with Tipperary County Council.

“Options have been identified and are currently being reviewed,” concluded the statement.

