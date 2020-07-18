New Clonmel mayor sets out her vision for the year

Progress on multi-million developments earmarked for Clonmel will be a priority for the newly elected mayor of the town, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose.



Describing Clonmel as the regional town in the county, Cllr Ambrose said the projects planned would transform the town.

The new mayor said the development of the Clonmel Sports Hub was a very important project for the town.

“The hub will be built on the current LIT site. It is hoped that construction will start in September.

“When completed Clonmel will have a state of the art sports facility including a 400m athletics track, a bicycle trail, a playground and skateboard park, a perimeter walkway/running and cycling track and a single storey pavillion building for training and storage,” said Cllr Ambrose.

Cllr Ambrose said the development of the sports hub would allow for the LIT transfer to take place at Kickham Barracks.

She said the new garda station earmarked for the Kickham Barracks site and the continued infrastructural development of the Adult Education Section of the Tipperary Education and Training Board were also integral to the use of the site.

FIRST PHASE

“ The first phase will begin this year with the development of a Civic Plaza and public realm area in Kickham Barracks and the construction of the new Davis Road Car Park on the site has just commenced,” she said.

Cllr Ambrose said she would also support the Clonmel Flights of Discovery Project for Dowd’s Lane.

TOURISM

“When completed this project will be similar to the the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin with the potential to be a major tourist attraction,” said Cllr Ambrose.

The new mayor said a Public Realm Enhancement Scheme would deliver a major upgrade of Clonmel town centre which would be a welcome development.

Cllr Ambrose also welcomed a phase two design extension of the Questum Acceleration Centre on the Cahir Road.

“This phase of the Questum centre will support the expansion of high end start up businesses in Clonmel and Tipperary,” said Cllr Ambrose.

She also wanted to see progress being made on the development of Suir Island in the town.

“The Suir Island master plan will see the re-development of Suir Island and we welcome the recent funding from the Department for the upgrading of Suir Island house and the Mill Race,” said the mayor.

VILLAGES

The new mayor said she also wanted to see continued improvements in the nine villages in the Clonmel Borough District - Rathkeevin, Marlfield, Lisronagh, Powerstown, Clerihan, Kilsheelan, Kilcash, Killusty, and part of Rosegreen.

“The village renewal scheme alongside the Council’s own roads programme and community and amenity grants will all continue to support the enhancement of our villages,” added Cllr Ambrose.

