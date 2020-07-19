Dennehy condemns Clonmel mayoral 'masquerade'

A member of Clonmel Borough Council has hit out at what he describes as a “mayoral masquerade” following the election of a new mayor for the town.

Cllr Niall Dennehy hit out at the the process of electing a mayor.

It was clear, said Cllr Dennehy, that Clonmel was not a statutory local authority any more but was a “mere LEA, a local electoral area. That means there is only one first citizen in the entire county, namely the Cathaoirleach of the county council,” said Cllr Dennehy.

Cllr Dennehy said the mayoralty of Clonmel existed for hundreds of years until there was “a failure to defend it”, in 2013/2014 at the time of the amalgamation of South and North Tipperary County Councils and the abolition of urban councils in the county.

Cllr Dennehy, who is excluded from the mayoral voting pact operational in the authority that saw Cllr Ambrose elected mayor, described as a hostile takeover the “sacking’ of Clonmel and South Tipperary County Councils six years ago”.

Cllr Dennehy said that all of the assets of Clonmel were taken over in a corporate hostile fashion at the whim of the then Minister Phil Hogan.

HOSTILE

“As a councillor who sat on both the former South Tipperary County Council and Clonmel Borough Corporation I would have voted on budgets that delivered on the liquid and capital asset accruals of those authorities which were taken over in a hostile corporate manner and I am entitled to know what eventually happened to those assets,” insisted Cllr Dennehy.

Five of the six members who attended the AGM voted together as part of a rotation pact to elect Cllr Ambrose to the position of mayor.

