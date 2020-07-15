McDonald's in Tipperary reopen dine-in services

McDonald’s in Clonmel, at the M8 Service Station in Cashel and Roscrea have reopened their dine-in service areas this Wednesday.

This follows the successful reopening for takeaway, drive thru and delivery over the last seven weeks.

These restaurants are among 27 nationwide that reopened dine-in service areas with a range of new safety measures, which see customers served via table service only. In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s is asking customers that choose to dine-in to leave their contact details by either scanning a QR code with their smart phone or via a dedicated website with the URL details provided on each table. Customers are asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit, and the restaurant number (identified on each table sticker).

Social distancing measures are also be in place, only allowing a certain number of diners inside at any one time, whilst ensuring couriers and takeaway customers can still visit to collect off-premise food.

These measures are on top of the existing steps in place for protecting customers, employees and delivery partner couriers including hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant, clear floor-markings and signposting, fewer people on each shifts, and customers using contactless payment methods as much as possible.

This is the latest phase of McDonald’s reopening plan, which aims to expand the dine-in service to further restaurants over the coming weeks.