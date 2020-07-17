Thurles Golf Club congratulates Fr. Martin Hayes on his new appointment

At the monthly meeting of the Governing Body of Thurles Golf Club held on Monday July 6, it was unanimously agreed to send a letter of congratulations to Fr. Martin Hayes on his appointment by Pope Francis as Bishop of Kilmore.

Fr. Martin was a member of the Governing Body for a number of years and has contributed a lot to the day-to-day running of the Club and always had the best interests of the Club at heart.

Fr. Martin kindly celebrated our Annual Mass for Deceased Members in the Clubhouse every November. Fr. Martin is a very keen and good golfer and it is hoped that he will continue to visit the Club when his duties allow. Finally, on behalf of the Governing Body, Committees and members, we wish Bishop Elect Martin every success in his new position.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday July 2 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Shane McCormack (15) 44pts

2nd Tony O’Neill (19) 39pts (22 back 9)

3rd Matthew Ryan (10) 39pts (21 back 9)

Gross Aaron Ryan (+2) 37pts

5th Jack Hogan (18) 39pts

C.S.S. 37pts

Sunday July 5 –18 Hole Singles V-Par

1st Dermot Lahart (16) 6up

2nd Matthew Ryan (10) 3up

3rd Thomas Fogarty (6) 2up

Gross Oisin O’Brien (8) 80

5th Dessie Taylor (17) 1up

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday July 1, 3 and 4, – 18 Hole Open Team of Three

1st Kevin Walsh (18), Aidan Cowan (15) and Paul Ryan (12) 59pts

2nd Oisin O’Brien (10), Fergus O’Brien (13) and Rena O’Brien (32) 57pts

3rd Cyril Burke (22), John Byrne (24) and Christoir Croke (19) 57pts

Ladies Anna Stakelum (39), Catherine Mulcahy (46) and Sadie Dwyer (36) 54pts

NEW MEMBERS

We welcome all new members to Thurles Golf Club and hope you are enjoying playing golf at the Club. Any member who has not yet attained a handicap should complete the 3 full cards requirement so you can be allocated a handicap and will then be eligible to play in competitions.

COMPETITION RESULTS

Members should note that results may be delayed as Committees follow strict health and safety guidelines around recording and checking of scores.

GOLF BOOKING

Booking for all golf, casual and competition will continue via BRS.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

LADIES COMPETITIONS

We will continue to follow the GUI/ILGU, Government and HSE guidelines.

Our Club Competitions started back on June 30 and will continue to take place as per revised fixture list, which is posted in the ladies locker room, but new measures are being taken in line with guidelines issued by ILGU officials to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The new guidelines for entering competitions are posted in the ladies locker room and we ask all members to adhere to these for both competitive and casual golf.

LADIES FIXTURES

Thursday July 16, 9 Hole S/F

Sunday July 19, 18 Hole S/F

Tuesday July 21, 18 Hole S/F

Tuesday July 28 18 Hole Open Fourball (Sponsored by Boyles Of Thurles)

Thursday July 30, 9 Hole Open S/F

RESULTS

Sunday July 5 – 18 Hole S/F

1st Frances Treacy (20) 35 pts

2nd Reena O’Brien (32) 34 pts

3rd Mary Coman O’Neill (14) 32 pts

2’s Competition Triona Fitzgerald, Dympna Miley & Anne O’Grady at the 3rd

Tuesday July 7 – 18 Hole S/F

1st Laura Ryan (5) 37 pts

2nd Mairead Clohessy (18) 35 pts

3rd Pauline Byrne (19) 34 pts

4th Karen Coen (30) 33 pts

2’s Competition: Pauline Byrne & Marie Slattery on the 3rd

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

Lady Captain’s Prize Ms Anne O’Grady – Tuesday August 18 & Saturday August 22.

President’s Prize Mr. John Stakelum – Sunday September 13,

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday July 12: 4, 17, 19, 30. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s – Jimmy O’Neill €100. Next week’s Jackpot will be €5,400. Thank you for your continued support.