Tipperary GAA notes - latest news from clubs around the county

Mid Tipperary GAA Scene

Thurles Credit Union Minor Hurling Championship

GAA action in Mid Tipperary resumes this weekend after the Covid-19 lockdown. The minor hurling championship commences with a number of fixtures in the A and B hurling championship.

In Rd 1 of the A championship on Friday evening July 17, JK Brackens Og play Holycross/Ballycahill in Clonmore at 8pm, and in the Ragg at 8pm the hosts Drom-Inch play Na Sairsealaigh Og. In the B championship, Moyne Templetuohy and Upperchurch will meet in Drombane also on Friday July 17 at 8pm and on Saturday July 18 in Castleiney Loughmore-Castleiney face Gortnahoe-Glengoole and in Littleton Moycarkey- Borris play Na Sairsealaigh Og and both games have a start time of 7.30pm.

On this day week Wednesday July 22 there are a number of games in Rd 2 of the A championship, Holycross/Ballycahill play Drom-Inch at home, Na Sairsealaigh Og face Boherlahan Dualla in the Outside Field in Thurles with both games starting at 8pm.

County Football Championship

Best of luck to all our clubs who are out this coming weekend in the county senior and intermediate football championship.

Drom & Inch GAA Club

Covid-19 Health Questionnaire

A Covid-19 Health Questionnaire has now been live for the last few weeks and with pitches open again and training sessions resuming, all players, parents, management, committee members or anyone coming in close contact with GAA activities must complete this questionnaire. The link to complete the Return to Play and the Covid Educational Course can be found on our ClubZap app.

Club Championship Match Tickets

The county board has announced a pre purchase ticket system for the upcoming county championships for hurling and football with participating clubs getting priority for tickets. Attendances will be limited to 200 people for the first round of football matches on the 17th and increasing to 500 from July 20. Tickets will be available to purchase online and entrance to matches is cashless. Full details in our app, ClubZap.

Intermediate Football

Our intermediate footballers go up against Kiladangan in the first round of the county championship on Saturday July 18 at 7pm in Borrisoleigh.

Senior Hurling

Our senior hurlers will take on Roscrea in the first round of the county hurling championship on Saturday July 25 at 2pm in Templemore.

Intermediate Hurling

Our intermediate hurlers will go up against Moyne Templetouhy in the first round of the county championship on Sunday July 26 at 7pm in Templemore.

Minor Hurling

Our minors will begin the defense of their Mid crown when they take on Thurles Sarsfields Og on Friday 17th in The Ragg at 8pm. Please note venue change here. This match will be followed by a trip to Holycross on Wednesday July 22 at 8pm.

U-16 Hurling

Our U-16's begin their championship on Monday July 20 in Littleton vs Moycarkey at 6:30pm.

U-14 Hurling

Our U-14's take on Boherlahan in Boherlahan in the first round of the Mid championship on Thursday July 23 at 6:30.

U-12 Hurling

The Group 5 hurlers first round of the Mid championship is on Wednesday July 22 against Durlas Óg in The Ragg at 6:30. Our Group 2 hurlers are away to Gortnahoe on Tuesday July 28 at 6:30

Club Fixtures

A full list of club fixtures is available to see on our official club app ClubZap. If you do not have this app, it is available to download for free on the app store. It will keep you up to date with all fixtures, results and club news.

Club Membership 2020

Club membership is now due and can be paid to any member of the executive committee or through our official club app ClubZap. Fees are €70 for adult players, €40 for student player, €30 for Adult non playing member, €20 for juveniles & OAP's and €50 for family membership.

Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA

Drive in Bingo

Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA & Community Hall Committee are running a Drive-in Bingo at 2pm Sunday July 26. Gates open 12:30pm, last admittance 1:45pm. Over €3,500 to be won.

Buy your book/books now online and we will have them ready for you at the gate on the day, follow the link to purchase https://gortnahoeglengoolegaa.clubifyapp.com/products or contact William on 0879443520.

Books and sheets can also be purchased at the gate on the day. Please note: Strict Covid 19 measures will be in place. There will be no break during bingo. Bingo should be over around 3:30pm. Please follow stewards instructions when arriving and leaving, some patience and understanding might be required for our first drive in bingo.

Looking forward to welcoming back our bingo supporters.

Under 14 hurling

Our under 14 hurlers had a good win in a challenge match on Saturday morning against Killenaule away from home. We hope to have another challenge match this week in preparation for our first mid championship match against Moycarkey Borris.

Camogie News

It was great to see training resume from u10 to u16s in the GAA field on Wed evening and in such large numbers. The Juniors also continue their training in the Community Field on Wed and Friday evenings.

Well done to all who got their basic first aid and defib certification on Sat morning.

Well done to the Junior team who played a great game in Gortnahoe on Sunday at 2pm against Carrick Swan. They were beaten by 2 points in the closing stages of a well contested game.

The u16s play a challenge game on Wednesday evening in preparation for the upcoming Championship.

Moyne Templetouhy news

Intermediate Hurling

Contact training has resumed since last Monday. Challenge matches has been arranged for the coming week. Fixtures, as outlined by the Tipperary Co. Board are as follows:

Intermediate hurling round 1 starts on July 25/26, round 2 on Aug 8/9 and round 3 on Aug 15/16. Intermediate hurling quarter finals are scheduled for Aug 29/30.

Senior Football

Senior Football round 1 starts on July 18/19, round 2 on Aug 1/2 and round 3 on Aug 22/23

Mid Junior Hurling

Fixtures for the Mid Junior B Hurling Championship have been published. We are in group 1 with Thurles Sarsfields and Moycarkey Borris. Our first match is against Sarsfields on August 16 and our second match is against Moycarkey on August 30. The top team in each group will qualify for the semi-finals with the second placed teams in the four team groups playing a Quarter Final.

Mid Minor Hurling

Fixtures for the Mid minor B Hurling Championship have been published. We play Upperchurch on July 17, Na Sairsealaigh Og on July 23, Gortnahoe on July 29, Moycarkey on August 5 and Loughmore on Aug 12.

Ladies Football

Junior ladies football training has resumed on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings in Moyne. Under 12's, Under 14's and Under 16's will resume this Wednesday evening at 6:30pm in Templetuohy. Under 16's will train again on Sunday evening in Templetuohy. All players/guardians will be informed of details of training and Covid 19 procedures by text.



Sympathy

Moyne Templetuohy GAA would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jim Meade, Longorchard, Brid Cormack, Leeds, England and Ballyknockane, Robert Liston, Moyneard and Laois and Ann Murphy, Barna and Clonmore. May they rest in peace.

Social Media

All championship fixtures and updates are being posted on the club Facebook and Twitter pages and on the Moyne Templetuohy GAA WhatsApp group – if you want to join, please contact 0879046288.

Sologhead

With County and West Leagues all dispensed with to make way for a very condensed fixtures schedule the following is the calendar of Sologheads up coming West championship fixtures,

Sunday, July 19, Junior A Football (Round1) v Emly in Lattin, 12 noon.

Tuesday, July 28, Junior B Hurling (Round 1) v Eire Og (Rd1),in Sologhead 7.30pm.

Sunday, August 2, Junior Football (Rd 2) v Sean Treacys, Annacarty 12 noon.

Tuesday, August 18, Junior Hurling (Rd 3) v Clonoulty/Rossmore, Clonoulty 7.30pm.

Sunday, August 23, Junior Football (Rd3), v Arravale Rvs, Lattin 12 noon.

Tuesday, September 1, Junior Hurling (Rd 4), v Rosegreen in Sologhead @7.30pm.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the late Nonie English (RIP) of Ballygoodoon Monard who passed away at her residence on Saturday, June 27. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

During her younger days Nonie was a very competitive member of Sologheads Badminton Club and a very popular member of the Badminton circuit across Tipperary.

Following requiem mass in St Nicholas’s Church Sologhead burial took place in Oola.

Moneygall

Intermediate

We will play Golden-Kilfeacle in the county championship in The Ragg, on Saturday July 25 at 7pm. There will be a restriction on crowd numbers for the county championship matches, and admission will be by pre-paid ticket only. Full details of ticket ordering and distribution to be confirmed.

Junior

We will play in Group 2 of the North Junior B championship. Our fixtures are as follows: July 31 v Kiladangan; August 7 v Shannon Rovers; August 14 v Lorrha; August 21 v Portroe; August 28 v Newport.

Minor

Best of luck to the Moneygall/Clonakenny minors who play Portroe in their first championship group match this Friday night. The match is in Portroe at 7pm. We will also play Silvermines on Wednesday 22nd in Moneygall.

Juvenile

The juvenile hurling championships will begin with a series of non-competitive round robin matches, after which a new draw will be made for the knockout stages. Our fixtures are as follows:

Under 16 – July 20 v Ballinahinch/Templederry; July 27 v Kiladangan; August 3 v Borris-Ileigh; August 10 v Burgess.

Under 14 – July 30 v Kiladangan; August 6 v Shannon Rovers Gaels; August 13 v Roscrea; August 20 v Lorrha.

Under 12 – July 21 v Roscrea; July 28 v Kiladangan; August 4 v Silvermines; August 11 v Burgess; August 18 v Borrisokane.

MOYCARKEY BORRIS

Fixtures

Our senior footballers are out this Friday evening in Clonoulty at 7.30 against Éire Óg Annacarty.

On Saturday evening our Minors take on Thurles Sarsfields in the first round of the Minor B competition also at 7.30.

On Monday evening at 6.30 our under 16A team start their Hurling Championship against Drom in Littleton while our 16C team are away to Moyne Templetuohy at 7pm.

On Tuesday evening our under 12s are home to Moyne Templetuohy at 6.30.

Wednesday evening sees our Minors away to Gortnahoe at 6.30 while our under 12C team play Gortnaho at 6.30 in Littleton.

The 2020 club championship will be cashless and pre sold tickets only with priority given to those with club season tickets. Any queries please contact club secretary Michelle McKelvey 0868945809.

The county board draw is back up and we encourage all members to join as this is a major income for the club. This can be done through any of the promoters or club committee and can be purchased by either cash, cheque, direct debit or online by telephone gaa office 050422702 or 0866056539 or you can call into GAA office through entrance at back door.



Tipperary

Spectator Guidelines

As we return to championship competition next week and that most clubs are currently playing challenge games we feel it is essential that clear and concise information is made available to spectators before they consider attending any club games.

Any club hosting games are required to follow the national guidelines which can be accessed through this link: https://ladiesgaelic.ie/nhsc -guidelines-on-return-of- spectators-to-gaelic-club-games/

These guidelines include the following points: individuals must be informed that much of the responsibility for managing Covid-19 risk remains with themselves particularly in relation to social distancing, wearing of face coverings and sanitation Signage should be in place to remind spectators to practice and maintain social distancing. The use of face coverings is strongly advised for all patrons over the age of 13. Ensure there is adequate space at the entry point for social distance queueing with adequate signage, ground markings and stewarding in place. Clubs should designate a competent individual to ensure there is compliance with all relevant Covid-19 guidance.

Ground management will be responsible for the contact tracing records of staff, volunteers, players and officials.

Ground management are not responsible for the contract tracing records of spectators.

Both Clubs and their Spectators need to be aware of all the points laid out in these guidelines.