Tipperary man receives suspended jail term for driving without insurance or a licence

A three month suspended jail sentence and five year driving ban was imposed at Clonmel District Court last week on a Cloneen man caught driving in Fethard without insurance or a licence.

As she imposed the sentence, Judge Patricia Harney warned Declan Burgess of 2 Mountain View, Cloneen that he will become a “guest of the state” if he is caught driving again without a licence.

She imposed the suspended sentence and five year driving ban on him for driving without insurance cover at Rocklow Road, Fethard on November 13 last year and a €50 fine for driving without a licence.

The offences of failing to produce a driving licence and insurance cert to gardaí were marked proven and taken into account.

Sgt. Carol O’Leary said gardaí on patrol saw Mr Burgess driving a blue Audi car. When the garda spoke to him, he admitted not having a driving licence. He failed to produce his insurance.

Sgt. O'Leary said this was Mr Burgess' second conviction for driving without insurance. His most recent convictions were imposed in January for dangerous driving offences committed on the same day. He received a 10 year driving ban.

Judge Harney suggested Mr Freaney investigate purchasing a pedal cycle and asked why she shouldn’t send him to prison. Solicitor Aidan Leahy explained on this day his client’s mother was in A&E in hospitalbut he acknowledged it was “utterly stupid behaviour” to drive while disqualified.