Action resumes in West Tipperary - busy schedule ahead for coming week

WEST TIPPERARY GAA

Football resumes in West Tipperary this weekend

SUNDAY, JULY 19

AIB West  Junior ‘A’ Football Round 1

Lattin 12:00, Emly V Solohead

Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00, Sean Treacys V Arravale Rovers

TUESDAY, JULY 21

Shane Hennessy Agri West  Junior ‘B’ Football Round 1

Golden 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rockwell Rovers/Rosegreen

Community Field, 19:30, Rosegreen V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

Cleanline West  Minor ‘A’ Hurling Round 1

Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 19:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs

New Inn, 19:30, Rockwell/Rosegreen V Cappawhite Gaels

West  Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group 1 Round 1

Clonoulty, 19:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers

West  Minor Hurling ‘B’ Group 2 Round 1

Golden 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Lattin Cullen Gaels

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Gleeson Concrete West  Junior ‘A’ Hurling Round 1

Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Rockwell Rovers V Emly

Solohead 12:00, Lattin-Cullen V Arravale Rovers

TUESDAY, JULY 28

Tipperary Co-Op West  Junior ‘B’ Hurling Group 1 Round 1

Solohead 19:30, Solohead V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

Rosegreen, Community Field, 19:30, Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Tipperary Co-Op West  Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Round 1

Golden, 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs

Sean Treacy Park, 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite