Action resumes in West Tipperary - busy schedule ahead for coming week
WEST TIPPERARY GAA
Football resumes in West Tipperary this weekend
SUNDAY, JULY 19
AIB West Junior ‘A’ Football Round 1
Lattin 12:00, Emly V Solohead
Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00, Sean Treacys V Arravale Rovers
TUESDAY, JULY 21
Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior ‘B’ Football Round 1
Golden 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rockwell Rovers/Rosegreen
Community Field, 19:30, Rosegreen V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
Cleanline West Minor ‘A’ Hurling Round 1
Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 19:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs
New Inn, 19:30, Rockwell/Rosegreen V Cappawhite Gaels
West Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group 1 Round 1
Clonoulty, 19:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers
West Minor Hurling ‘B’ Group 2 Round 1
Golden 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Lattin Cullen Gaels
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Gleeson Concrete West Junior ‘A’ Hurling Round 1
Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Rockwell Rovers V Emly
Solohead 12:00, Lattin-Cullen V Arravale Rovers
TUESDAY, JULY 28
Tipperary Co-Op West Junior ‘B’ Hurling Group 1 Round 1
Solohead 19:30, Solohead V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
Rosegreen, Community Field, 19:30, Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Tipperary Co-Op West Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Round 1
Golden, 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs
Sean Treacy Park, 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on