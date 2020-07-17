Nenagh Éire Óg team of 1995 to be honoured at Tipperary County Final

Nenagh Éire Óg has got word that the county senior championship-winning team of 1995 will be guests of the County Board at a reception prior to the county final this year and will be introduced to the crowd at half-time.

The game is fixed for September 20, subject to change due to Covid-19.

In 1995, Nenagh defeated Boherlahan Dualla 2-25 to 2-8. The goals came courtesy of John Heffernan and Robbie Tomlinson with captain Conor O’Donovan climbing the steps to claim the Dan Breen where he echoed the words of Paul Kennedy from 1992 when he declared that this is for everyone who ever wore the blue jersey.

Conor has once again taken on a leadership role with this team as he is coordinating the group for this reunion.

All players from the panel are asked to contact him at 087-6107360

Thank You Christy: All of our club teams owe a huge debt of gratitude to referee Christy McLoughlin who has taken charge of all of our challenge games in recent weeks in MacDonagh Park.

Without Christy being so willing to offer up his time, it is unlikely that these games would go ahead.

Irish officer: The club is looking for an Irish language and culture officer. The main role will be to promote the use of the Irish language and to promote cultural activities such as Irish music and dancing in the club.

The position should be filled by someone who has a good working knowledge of the Irish language.

The officer should provide a back-up service in the use of Gaeilge for all officers and members and encourage and promote the use of Irish phrases in the club’s business.

Cultural activities should be organised through the Scór competition. He/she should also liaise with the county Irish officer and any relevant committee and with other Irish/cultural organisations in the area.

If you are interested in this role, please contact eireognenagh@gmail.com or contact any committee member.

Bartley and Marion: Our entire community owes a debt of gratitude to Bartley and Marion Ryan for their huge and selfless efforts in coordinating our club’s voluntary group who purchased groceries, fuel and prescriptions for the vulnerable during the pandemic.

With over 70 volunteers, the response from our club to the call to help was phenomenal and Bartley and Marion deserve huge praise for everything they did over the last few months, including the delivery of parish newsletters on Saturday evenings while the churches were closed.

The voluntary group has now been stood down but if anyone still requires our assistance please do not hesitate to get in touch with the club.

Community Lotto: We presented Tipperary Search and Rescue with a cheque for €500 from our Community Lotto last week.

We are asking all of our players, members and supporters to join the lotto online or alternatively paper tickets can be purchased at: JKC’s, Sheedy’s Centra, Albany Home Decor, Foley’s Spar Inver Gortlandroe, Hackett’s Butchers, A Sportsman’s Dream, Cinnamon Alley, Specsavers, O’Connor’s Kenyon Street Market and Keller’s Carry Out off-licence.