Tipperary deaths, Saturday July 18

The late Susan O'Keeffe (née Williams)

The death has occurred of Susan O'Keeffe (née Williams) on July 17 2020, (Dalkey, Co. Dublin and formerly Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff of the Our Lady's Hospice and Care Services, Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Susan will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Brian, children Elaine, James and David, her sisters Anne and Jane, her extended family and many close friends.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Susan will leave her home on Monday at 10.30am and her Funeral will take place at 11am for immediate family in Shanganagh Cemetery. The family will arrange a memorial for Susan in the future for all those who want to remember and celebrate her life.

May Susan rest in peace.

The late Paddy Kennedy

The death has occurred of Paddy Kennedy, Ballycarrido, Newtown, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, on July 17 2020, peacefully in the loving care of his family at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Colleen & Rachael, wife Margaret, brother Michael, sisters Philomena (Kennedy), Eilish (Bradding), Noreen (Marum), Sally & Maureen, Colleen’s partner James, grandchild P.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Portroe Church on Monday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice. In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to Government guidelines.

The late Sr. Marie Therese Guinan

The death has occurred of Sr. Marie Therese Guinan, Kilmacud, Dublin / Rathcabbin, Tipperary.

Sr Marie Therese (Celine Guinan), was daughter of Terence and Nora, formerly of Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor, Dalkey, July 16. Solemnity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Greatly loved and esteemed by her Carmelite Community of Kilmacud, Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

Beloved sister of Sr Carmel (Bridgie) Good Shepherd Sister, Derry, sister-in-law Maureen Guinan and of the late Lil Brennan, Maggie Kelly, Sr Pius (Kathleen) Sr of Mercy, Tessie McAuliffe and John and Paddy, her brothers.

Cherished aunt of her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, in-laws and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing privately in her Carmelite Monastery.

Due to HSE Guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, Sr Marie Therese’s funeral Mass will take place privately for her immediate family and Carmelite community at 11.30am on Monday, July 20, in the Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud.

Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link:www.kilmacudparish.com

The late James (Jim) Egan

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Egan, Ballydonnell, Mullinahone, Tipperary, peacefully at his residence, July 17 2020.

James (Jim) is sadly missed by his wife Nancy; daughter: Anne (Comerford); Son: Pat; grandchildren: Jack, Caoimhe, Claire, Peter, James and Grace; daughter-in-law: Deirdre; brother: Paddy; sister: Mary; brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends Rest In peace.

Requiem Mass at St Michael's Church, Mullinahone on Sunday, July 19, at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the church.

The late Con Meagher

The death has occurred of Con Meagher, late of Palmerstown, Dublin 20, and Foilduff, Rearcross, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully, on July 18, 2020, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Josephine, devoted and loving father of Joe and Rachel, adored grandfather of Saoirse, Áine, Caoimhe, Eilís and Róisín.

Con will be forever missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Bríd, son-in-law Patrick, brother Frank, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

May Con’s gentle soul rest in peace

Con’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Con's Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Monday, at 11.30am, by using the following link.

http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Con’s burial will take place in Palmerstown Cemetery, Dublin.