Tipperary deaths, Sunday July 19

The late Aaron (Charley) Hennessy

The death has occurred of Aaron (Charley) Hennessy, Mount George, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary and formerly 4 Cabra Court, Thurles and Childers Park, Thurles.

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Gus Scott

The death has occurred of Gus Scott, Castlepark, Golden, Co. Tipperary, July 18, 2020, peacefully at Acorn Lodge. Patrick Augustine (Gus), beloved brother of the late Eddie, John and Theresa Ahearn. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ann and Mary, brothers-in-law Liam and Oliver, sisters-in-law Maureen and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest In peace.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 private family only Funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Blessed sacrament, Golden on Monday at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sally Gaffney

The death has occurred of Sally Gaffney (née Boyle), Grawnorish, Cloughjordan, Tipperary and late of Chapelizod, Dublin, peacefully in the care of Ashlawn Nursing Home

Sadly missed by her loving husband, Liam, daughters Majella & Denise, son Declan, sons-in-law Junaid & Philip, daughter-in-law Tara, grandchildren Jack, Ibrahim, Amin, Laoise, Cathάn, Kalim, Oisin & Aoibheann, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

Requiem mass on Monday July 20 in SS Michael & John's Church, Cloughjordan at 12 noon and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

The late Noeleen Sage

The death has occurred of Noeleen Sage, (nee Brennan), Knockalton, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Old Bawn, Tallaght, Dublin 24, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Francie and son David, loving mother of Sean, Chris and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Annette, Abby and Jennifer, her adored grandchildren, brothers and sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Knockalton, Nenagh), on Monday for family and friends. from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. In keeping with Government Guidelines and HSE advice on social distancing at all times, a maximum of 50 people only will be allowed in the church, those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on nenaghparish.ie.

The late Neil Kennedy

The death has occurred of Neil Kennedy, Knocka, Drom, Templemore, Tipperary, late of Killeenaragarriff, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Donal Hackett

The death has occurred of Donal Hackett, Urra Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Fintan Lalor Street, Nenagh. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his dear family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maire. Deeply regretted by his loving family Roisin, Dan, Brid, Niamh, Sean and Eadaoin, grandchildren Aoibheann, Medbh, Cathal, Laoise, Eire, Ruairi, Saoirse, DJ, Sinead, Siofra and Rose, brothers Patrick, John & Eugene, sisters Michelle, Brigid, Jennifer & Nuala, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, great neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Donal Rest In Peace

Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, a family funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday at 12.30pm in Puckane Church, followed by burial in Cloughprior Graveyard.

The late Brigit (Bridie) Gilmartin

The death has occurred of Brigit (Bridie) Gilmartin (née O'Neil), Barnane, Templemore, Tipperary



At Patterson’s Nursing Home, Templemore. Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick (Wales), her sister Ellen (Nelly, London), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and very good friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Monday, July 20th, from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock, with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Drom, arriving at 8 o’clock. Bridie’s Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30 AM on Tuesday morning, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.