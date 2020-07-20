Gardaí name young man killed in Tipperary road traffic accident as Allan Byrne

The man who died in a road traffic accident near Kilfeacle on Saturday has been named as Allan Byrne.

The 25-year-old Cashel man from Oliver Plunkett Park died after his motorcycle collided with another motorbike and a tractor which was pulling a trailer.

It accident happened on Saturday afternoon on the N74 at Moatequarter near Kilfeacle.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured, while the rider of the second bike suffered serious injuries.

Tipperary Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 - 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Man dies after road traffic accident