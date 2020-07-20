Tipperary people going to 'lose patience' with NPHET over GAA fan restrictions

The people of Tipperary are going to "lose patience" with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) over its decision to limit the numbers attending GAA games and the continuing closure of rural pubs, according to Cllr Seamus Morris.

With the GAA club championships opening at the weekend, Cllr Morris has called for more fans to be allowed in to see their team play.

Outdoor events are limited to a capacity of 200 people under present guidelines to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

"The decision not to proceed with Phase 4 of the reopening will have serious consequences for the GAA, for our pubs and our businesses," Cllr Morris told Nenagh Municipal District Council.

The Independent councillor warned that families "will be divided" over who should get the limited tickets to games.

"Semple stadium can hold 4,000 fans and still have social distancing," he said.

Cllr Morris was supported by Cllr Joe Hannigan, who runs a bar and shop in Kilbarron.

"Only 200 can go to a match and that includes players and officials," he said.

In relations to rural pubs, Cllr Morris pointed out that owners had been restocking their shelves in preparation for reopening this Monday, July 20.

"Rural areas are being treated like the cities and its patience is gone," he warned. "We need to look at different areas and not say that one size fits all."