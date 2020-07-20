Herdwatch to host webinar to drive farm safety awareness

It is a topic no-one likes talking about but too many are impacted by… Farm Safety.



Farm Safety Week takes place this week (July 20-24) and to help raise awareness of how you can help protect you & your family, Herdwatch will host a live webinar about Farm Safety on Tuesday the July 21 at 7.30pm.

​

In this webinar Alma Jordan from Agri Kids and Jim Dockery of FRS Network will discuss safety on farms and how to help educate kids (big & small) on the dangers that exist on farms today.



​The event is open to everyone and you can register by going to www.herdwatch.com/webinar If you are not free at that time, you don't have to miss out, register and you will be sent a copy of the video to watch after the event...



Mervyn Harvey from Herdwatch commented “At the start of the current crisis, a friend of my own had a very lucky escape when out driving stakes on his own and on another day, that could have been completely different.



At Herdwatch, our aim is to help farmers improve their farm operations every day and with the support of AgriKids and FRS Network, this will be an opportunity to hear first hand just how easy small changes can make your farm a much safer place.”