Annual Ballingarry Famine 1848 Walk goes ahead on Saturday but will be different this year

Famine 1848 Walk on Saturday, 25 July

On Saturday next July 25 2020, the Annual Famine 1848 Walk, remembering our Famine dead and the 1848 Rising, will take place in a different way this year at 3pm from the monument in The Commons village to the site of the Famine Warhouse.

This year’s socially- distanced Walk will be a low key event because of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and the requirement on all of us to act appropriately. While the intended Walk Leader was unable to leave Australia due to the Coronavirus lockdown, a suitable replacement has emerged.

Niall O’Connor, a journalist, author and Advisor to Heather Humphries, Minister for Social Protection, Community Affairs and Rural Development and the Islands, has agreed to lead the Walk at short notice and to save the day. Niall is a very suitable choice because of his local family connections. He is grandson of Dan and Sheila O’Connor, both former teachers in Slieveardagh N.S, and son of Brendan O’Connor, who sadly passed away only a few short years ago.

Niall himself has been a regular visitor to the area in recent years and has participated in many of our recent Famine 1848 Walks.

In order to ensure the safety of all participants, we will be following all the guidelines from our Health professionals and Government, by maintaining proper social distancing. It is intended to conduct all activities outdoors in the interest of safety of all present.