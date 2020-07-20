Huge reaction to the online Tipperary Clancy Brothers Festival

A hugely popular part of last year’s Clancy Brothers Music and Arts Festival in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, the Caravan of Love was due to make a return to the streets this year.

Now the curators, Breege Phelan and Will McLellan, have produced an online version featuring a number of popular local acts playing a mixture of folk, traditional and original music.

The artists include Robert Power, SHEd (Sheila Wood, Hugh McGrath and Eddie Malone), Melua (Katie and Keith O’Shea), Kevin Power, Maria O’Shea Enright, and The Wood of O (Breege Phelan and Will McLellan).

Called The Breakout Sessions, the online version was filmed in the Barn venue at Kilkieran Cottage Restaurant following strict Covid-19 guidelines.

The Caravan of Love Breakout Sessions will stream on the Clancy Brothers Music and Art Festival Facebook page from 8pm on Sunday, July 26.

The show is free to watch, however viewers are encouraged to support the Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club to show their appreciation.

The Clancy Brothers Festival, which produced more than seven hours of online programming over the June Bank Holiday Weekend including The Lockdown Concerts and Sessions, The Drive By Videos, and the Youth Busking Competition, has so far seen a huge reaction online with more than 100,000 views.

The Caravan of Love Breakout Sessions are supported by Tipperary County Council, the Carrick-on-Suir Business Association, the Tudor Artisan Hub and Kilkieran Cottage Restaurant.