New use for coffee holder! No wonder driver tried to hide on Gardaí
A can of beer on the dashboard
When is a coffee holder not a coffee holder? When it's a beer holder.
When gardaí eventually intercepted this vehicle they found the coffee holder containing a different beverage!
Having an open can of beer in a car is an offence.
This vehicle was spotted speeding on the Long Mile Road in Dublin and gardaí said the driver tried to evade Gardaí by hiding in a car park.
Officers found an open alcohol container in the car.
The driver tested for alcohol and failed a roadside breathalyzer test.
The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on