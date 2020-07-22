Tipperary gardaí warn of increase in rural crime

Thefts in rural areas appear to be on the increase again, according to gardaí in Tipperary

The warning comes following a number of thefts of trailers around North Tipperary in the past couple of weeks.

In one incident overnight between Monday and Tuesday of last week, a double axle trailer containing farming equipment was stolen at Faha, Portroe.

The week before that another double axle trailer was stolen from a yard at Kilruane.

Among other recent incidents, registration plates were taken from a car at Ballymackey on Wednesday of last week.

The gardaí are urging urging farmers and landowners to be vigilant and to take steps to ensure their property is secure.

They are also reminding farmers to be wary of people selling second-hand equipment.

The gardaí advise that people only purchase from reputable dealers and report any suspicious activity to the gardaí immediately.