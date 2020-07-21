WATCH: Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath will take 'no sleeveenish lessons' from Sinn Féin
Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that he is owed an apology from Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald for allegedly calling him a "sleeveen" in the Dáil last week.
Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday last, Mr McGrath claimed that the Sinn Féin leader turned to him in the Dáil on Tuesday evening following a vote on whether Barry Cowen should answer further questions about his drink-driving ban, in which the Tipperary TD voted against bringing the former Minister for Agriculture back to the House, and called him a "sleeveen".
For those who may not be familiar with the distinctly Irish term "sleeveen", or slíbhín in Gaelic, the Collins Dictionary defines it as "a sly, obsequious, smooth-tongued person".
“I’ll take no sleeveenish lessons from a party that has such a murky past and are still involved in that past” said McGrath.
“If that’s the new type of politics – my goodness. Is the kneecapping going to be next, or the threats?”
The exchange was captured an Oireachtas TV and shared to Twitter below:
Scenes in the Dáil.... @MattieMcGrathTD claims @MaryLouMcDonald called him a "sleveen".— Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) July 15, 2020
He's waiting on an apology & wonders if kneecapping will be next... pic.twitter.com/9Cxnp6pfuw
