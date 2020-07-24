Going to a GAA game in Tipperary this weekend? - Here are all the fixtures
COUNTY AND WEST TIPPERARY FIXTURES
It's a busy weekend on the hurling fields in Tipperary this weekend.
COUNTY TIPPERARY GAMES
FRIDAY, JULY 24
FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Group 4 Round 1
Kilcolman 19:00 Templederry Kenyons V Silvermines. Referee: Peter Carroll
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Golden 19:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Noel Cosgrave
County IHC Group 3 Round 1
Sean Treacy Park 19:00 Ballybacon/ Grange V Cappawhite. Referee: David Ryan
SATURDAY, JULY 25
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Templemore 14:00 Drom-Inch V Roscrea. Referee: Kieran Delaney
County SHC Group 3 Round 1
Semple Stadium, Thurles 15:00 Moycarkey-Borris V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Mark Jordan
Holycross 15:00 Thurles Sarsfields V Kilruane MacDonaghs. Referee: Michael Kennedy
County IHC Group 3 Round 1
Borrisoleigh 15:00 Shannon Rovers V Boherlahan Dualla. Referee: Gerry Treacy
County IHC Group 4 Round 1
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 15:00 Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Paul Guinan
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 1 Round 1
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Carrick Swan V Ballingarry. Referee: Keith Delahunty
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 3 Round 1
Templederry 19:00 Newport V Clonakenny. Referee: Phil Ryan
Leahy Park Cashel 19:00 Sean Treacys V Mullinahone. Referee: John O’Grady
County IHC Group 1 Round 1
Drombane 19:00 Moyle Rovers V Ballinahinch. Referee: Padraig Skeffington
County IHC Group 2 Round 1
Templetuohy 19:00 Borrisokane V Carrick Davins. Referee: Tom McGrath
County IHC Group 4 Round 1
The Ragg 19:00 Moneygall V Golden-Kilfeacle. Referee: John Lillis
County SHC Group 1 Round 1
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 19:30 Kildangan V JK Brackens. Referee: Kevin Jordan
SUNDAY, JULY 26
County SHC Group 4 Round 1
Nenagh 13:00 Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh. Referee: Fergal Horgan
Dolla 13:00 Burgess V Upperchurch- Drombane. Referee: Conor Doyle
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 1 Round 1
Littleton 14:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Killenaule. Referee: John Dooley
County SHC Group 2 Round 1
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 15:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Seamus Delaney
Seamus O Riain Cup Grp 4 Round 1
Cappawhite 15:00 St Mary's V Ballina. Referee: Paddy Ivors
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 2 Round 1
Dolla 16:30 Portroe V Kildangan. Referee: Philip Kelly
Toomevara 17:00 Lorrha-Dorrha V Thurles Sarsfields. Referee: Sean Everard
County SHC Group 2 Round 1
Semple Stadium, Thurles 19:00 Nenagh Éire Óg V Holycross/Ballycahill. Referee: Sean Lonergan
County IHC Group 1 Round 1
Templemore 19:00 Drom-Inch V Moyne/Templetuohy. Referee: Michael Murphy
WEST GAMES
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary Junior 'A' Hurling Round 1
Solohead 12:00, Lattin-Cullen V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Phil Ryan
Sean Treacy Park 12:00Rockwell Rovers V Emly. Referee: Donie Horan
