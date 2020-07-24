Going to a GAA game in Tipperary this weekend? - Here are all the fixtures

COUNTY AND WEST TIPPERARY FIXTURES

Going to a GAA game in Tipperary this weekend? - Here are all the fixtures

It's a busy weekend on the hurling fields in Tipperary this weekend.

COUNTY TIPPERARY GAMES

FRIDAY, JULY 24

FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Group 4 Round 1

Kilcolman 19:00 Templederry Kenyons V Silvermines. Referee: Peter Carroll

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Golden 19:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Noel Cosgrave

County IHC Group 3 Round 1

Sean Treacy Park 19:00 Ballybacon/ Grange V Cappawhite. Referee: David Ryan

SATURDAY, JULY 25

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Templemore 14:00 Drom-Inch V Roscrea. Referee: Kieran Delaney

County SHC Group 3 Round 1

Semple Stadium, Thurles 15:00 Moycarkey-Borris V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Mark Jordan

Holycross 15:00 Thurles Sarsfields V Kilruane MacDonaghs. Referee: Michael Kennedy

County IHC Group  3 Round 1

Borrisoleigh 15:00 Shannon Rovers V Boherlahan Dualla. Referee: Gerry Treacy

County IHC Group 4 Round 1

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 15:00 Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Paul Guinan

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 1 Round 1

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Carrick Swan V Ballingarry. Referee: Keith Delahunty

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 3 Round 1

Templederry 19:00 Newport V Clonakenny. Referee: Phil Ryan

Leahy Park Cashel 19:00 Sean Treacys V Mullinahone. Referee: John O’Grady

County IHC Group 1 Round 1

Drombane 19:00 Moyle Rovers V Ballinahinch. Referee: Padraig Skeffington

County IHC Group 2 Round 1

Templetuohy 19:00 Borrisokane V Carrick Davins. Referee: Tom McGrath

County IHC Group 4 Round 1

The Ragg 19:00 Moneygall V Golden-Kilfeacle. Referee: John Lillis

County SHC Group 1 Round 1

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 19:30 Kildangan V JK Brackens. Referee: Kevin Jordan

SUNDAY, JULY 26

County SHC Group 4 Round 1

Nenagh 13:00 Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh. Referee: Fergal Horgan

Dolla 13:00 Burgess V Upperchurch- Drombane. Referee: Conor Doyle

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 1 Round 1

Littleton 14:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Killenaule. Referee: John Dooley

County SHC Group 2 Round 1

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 15:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Seamus Delaney

Seamus O Riain Cup Grp 4 Round 1

Cappawhite 15:00 St Mary's V Ballina. Referee: Paddy Ivors

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 2 Round 1

Dolla 16:30 Portroe V Kildangan. Referee: Philip Kelly

Toomevara 17:00 Lorrha-Dorrha V Thurles Sarsfields. Referee: Sean Everard

County SHC Group 2 Round 1

Semple Stadium, Thurles 19:00 Nenagh Éire Óg V Holycross/Ballycahill. Referee: Sean Lonergan

County IHC Group 1 Round 1

Templemore 19:00 Drom-Inch V Moyne/Templetuohy. Referee: Michael Murphy

 

WEST GAMES

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary Junior 'A' Hurling Round 1

Solohead 12:00, Lattin-Cullen V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Phil Ryan

Sean Treacy Park 12:00Rockwell Rovers V Emly. Referee: Donie Horan

 

 

 

 