Tipperary courts: people 'strongly advised' to wear face coverings in court

People attending courts in Tipperary are being "strongly advised" by the Courts Service to wear face coverings in the court.

Whilst face coverings are not mandatory at present, it is strongly advised that all persons, save for those who for medical or other welfare considerations cannot wear a face covering, should do so unless giving evidence, questioning a witness or addressing the court, a statement from the Court Service said.

However, anyone wishing to use a face covering when addressing the court or giving evidence should be permitted to do so, unless the presiding judge considers it prejudicial in all of the circumstances.

The Courts Service pointed out that wearing of a face covering did not lessen in any way a person’s obligation to comply with social distancing and other public health guidance.

All persons attending any court venue are expected to strictly comply with current public health guidance concerning Covid-19. Physical distancing (currently two metres) must be maintained at all times and all attending should engage in frequent handwashing and comply with respiratory etiquette.

They are also advising that, for your own safety and that of others, to ensure you use the face covering correctly and safely, do not place it on any surface and ensure that it is disposed of safely.