Traffic ban: Nenagh council to pedestrianise Hanley's Place on a temporary basis

Nenagh Municipal District is proposing to pedestrianise one of the town's laneways on a trial basis to make it safer for walkers.

The temporary traffic ban on the lower end of Hanley's Place from Panache hair studio to the junction with Sarsfield Street will come into effect on August 1 and last until next February, subject to there being no objections.

The laneway caters for a number of businesses as well as a public car park. Access to the car park will still be allowed.

The council said that the purpose of the closure was to enhance pedestrian safety.

This part of Hanley’s Place is narrow. There is no footpath for pedestrian safety and the sight line for cars accessing Sarsfield Street /Mitchel Street means that vehicles have to come out on to the road, impacting on the safety of pedestrians on Sarsfield Street. In addition work will be commencing in the near future on demolition of buildings at Mitchel St./Emmet Place, the council said.

"In our view, the pedestrianisation of this portion of Hanley’s Place will enhance the safety and comfort of pedestrians accessing businesses on this street. Meanwhile car parking will still be available in the car park," said the council.