All the upcoming soccer fixtures in Tipperary – League and Cups

BIG MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP TIE FOR ST MICHAEL'S

CLONMEL TOWN V ST MICHAEL'S

Action from last Saturday night’s Clonmel Credit Union Premier League clash between Clonmel Town and St Michael’s at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex in Clonmel.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

TSDL Youths Division 1 

Two Mile Borris v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Coady  

TSDL Youth Division 2 

Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan  

Tipperary Youth Cup semi final 

Kilsheelan United v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J Corry  

Munster Junior Cup 

St Michaels v Regional United B, 3pm M Teehan, J Lyons, P Keane 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa. 6:30pm J Lyons  

Glengoole United v Clonmel Celtic, 6:30pm M Duffy 

Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 6:30pm J Maguire 

Vee Rovers v Cahir Park, 6:30pm P Keane  

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Wilderness Rovers v Old Bridge, 12pm G Burke  

Tipperary Town v Cashel Town, 12pm M Duffy  

Slieveardagh United v Peake Villa, 3pm J O’Dwyer  

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Kilmanahan United v Galbally United, 12pm N Coughlan  

Cahir Park  v Cullen Lattin, 3pm M Coady 

Rosegreen Rangers v Cashel Town, 3pm G Ward  

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Tipperary Town v Moyglass United, 3pm B O’Donoghue  

Mullinahone v St Nicholas, 3pm N Coughlan 

Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 12pm M Chapman 

Killenaule Rovers v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm E Ryan  

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Peake Villa v St Michael's

Bansha Celtic v Cahir Park 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Mullinahone v Killenaule Rovers, 7:15

THURSDAY, JULY 30

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Tipperary Town v St Michaels, 7:15

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Bansha Celtic v St Nicholas, 7:15pm  (to be played away) 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

TSDL Youths League Division 2 

Bansha Town v Clonmel Town 

TSDL Division 2 Youth Cup Final at Palmershill 

Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic 

Clonmel Town v Peake Villa 

Vee Rovers v Two Mile Borris 

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Munster Junior Cup semi final 

Abbeyfeale United v St Michael’s or Regional United B (prov.)

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Cahir Park v St Michael’s (prov.)

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Old Bridge v Cashel Town

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park 

Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town 

Paddy Purtill Cup Semi-Final 

Kilmanahan United v Galbally United 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Bansha Celtic v Burncourt United 

Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic 

Killenaule Rovers v Suirside 

Kilsheelan United v St Nicholas