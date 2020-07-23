All the upcoming soccer fixtures in Tipperary – League and Cups
BIG MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP TIE FOR ST MICHAEL'S
Action from last Saturday night’s Clonmel Credit Union Premier League clash between Clonmel Town and St Michael’s at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex in Clonmel.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Coady
TSDL Youth Division 2
Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Tipperary Youth Cup semi final
Kilsheelan United v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J Corry
Munster Junior Cup
St Michaels v Regional United B, 3pm M Teehan, J Lyons, P Keane
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa. 6:30pm J Lyons
Glengoole United v Clonmel Celtic, 6:30pm M Duffy
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 6:30pm J Maguire
Vee Rovers v Cahir Park, 6:30pm P Keane
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers v Old Bridge, 12pm G Burke
Tipperary Town v Cashel Town, 12pm M Duffy
Slieveardagh United v Peake Villa, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilmanahan United v Galbally United, 12pm N Coughlan
Cahir Park v Cullen Lattin, 3pm M Coady
Rosegreen Rangers v Cashel Town, 3pm G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Tipperary Town v Moyglass United, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Mullinahone v St Nicholas, 3pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 12pm M Chapman
Killenaule Rovers v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm E Ryan
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v St Michael's
Bansha Celtic v Cahir Park
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Mullinahone v Killenaule Rovers, 7:15
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Tipperary Town v St Michaels, 7:15
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v St Nicholas, 7:15pm (to be played away)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
TSDL Youths League Division 2
Bansha Town v Clonmel Town
TSDL Division 2 Youth Cup Final at Palmershill
Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa
Vee Rovers v Two Mile Borris
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
Munster Junior Cup semi final
Abbeyfeale United v St Michael’s or Regional United B (prov.)
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cahir Park v St Michael’s (prov.)
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Cashel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park
Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town
Paddy Purtill Cup Semi-Final
Kilmanahan United v Galbally United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Burncourt United
Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic
Killenaule Rovers v Suirside
Kilsheelan United v St Nicholas
