'Play in Pink' Day for Breast Cancer was a great success in Clonmel

LADIES GOLF

Results

Saturday, July 11 & Wednesday, July 16 - “Play in Pink” 3 Ball Scramble in aid of Breast Cancer

1st, Gemma Murphy, Mary Smyth, Anne Darmody - 73.2

2nd, Bobby Holohan, Anne Boyle, Una Burke. - 73.6

CLONMEL GOLF CLUB: Taking part in the “Play in Pink” Day competition in aid of Breast Cancer were from left to right: Cornelia Ahearn, Margaret Renehan and Anna Moloney

Fixtures

Saturday, July 18, Sunday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 23 - Lady Vice-Captain’s Day - Christine Hickey.

18 Hole S/F - P.O.Y.

Lady-Vice Captains Day - Christine Hickey

MENS GOLF

Summer Medal Postponed

Due to some really heavy overnight rain Saturday’s Summer Medal was postponed as some greens became waterlogged. This was very disappointing and especially as the day turned out so good but with the rain levels there was no alternative. The fixtures committee will meet during the week to discuss fixtures and they hope that that a new date can be found for the Summer Medal.

Bulmers Open Singles

The Bulmers Open Singles continues each Tuesday and Friday and with a steady entry the competition for a qualifying place for October’s final is already hotting up. We have two weekly winners with Brian Prendergast winning week one while Adam Cooney emerged winner in week two.

CLONMEL GOLF CLUB: Taking part in the “Play in Pink” Day competition in aid of Breast Cancer were from left to right: Maud Shee (Lady Captain) and Christine Hickey (Lady Vice Captain). Play in Pink pictures by Marian Hanrahan

Woodlock Scaffolding 12 Holes Summer Series

This competition is proving popular among members with a steady entry over the opening two weeks. Played over 12 holes each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with the top 40 and equal qualifying for September’s final round. Members are required to submit at least two cards as the aggregate score for a player’s best two cards will count towards qualification. Thank you to Woodlock Scaffolding for their kind sponsorship.

Barlo Motors Open Weekend

This weekend we welcome the Barlo Motors Open weekend with a Fourball Better Ball on Saturday and the Barlo Motors singles on Sunday. This is always a popular weekend for members and visitors alike. Thank you to Barlo Motors for their continued support.

Junior Cup

Our Junior Cup team take on Tipperary GC on Saturday next. In a new format due to the current COVID 19 restrictions three of these matches will be played at Tipperary while the other two games will be hosted in Clonmel. These matches will tee off shortly after 3.30pm. We wish all involved the best of luck.

CLONMEL GOLF CLUB: Taking part in the “Play in Pink” Day competition in aid of Breast Cancer were from left to right: Marie Molloy, Mary J Kehoe and Maura Lyons

Captain’s Prize Timesheet

August 1st is the date of our Captain’s Prize (Mr. Pat Quinlan). There will be a draw for partners and a timesheet is now posted in the clubhouse. The sheet will be available to members until Tuesday 27th. The draw will be posted on BRS on Thursday 30th.

Delays in Competition Results Members are asked to be patient on competition results. Because of the club’s efforts to keep all members safe from the COVID 19 virus card checkers may only check cards on the day after a competition. This will obviously delay the results process.

Junior Teams – Boys U-18

Best of luck to the Clonmel U-18 boys who are playing in Carrick on Suir on Friday in the qualifier for the U-18 boys Championship.

New Members 2020

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid up member up to December 31st, 2020 from €400. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last 5 years. GUI & ILGU fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.

Clonmel Golf Club website

Please visit: www.clonmelgolfclub.com to view our weekly notes online.

CLONMEL GOLF CLUB: Taking part in the “Play in Pink” Day competition in aid of Breast Cancer were from left to right: Anne Leavy, Anne Cunningham and Mary Burke