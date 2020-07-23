Tributes paid to young man who died in Tipperary road traffic accident

A devastated family and entire community are in profound shock after a popular 25-year-old Cashel man lost his life in a road traffic accident on Saturday.

Tributes have been paid to 25 year old Allan Byrne who died in a collision that occurred at Moatquarter, Kilfeacle last Saturday.

His death was the second heartbreaking tragedy to hit the Byrne family of Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel as his younger brother Dean died in a swimming accident on the Camus River in 2011.

Allan is a past pupil of Cashel Community School, where his younger brother Kevin is a pupil, and Allan went on to study at Limerick Institute of Technology.

Allan was very involved in the local motorcycle club in Cashel. He also had a passion for soccer and his family have strong links with Cashel FC

“The whole community is just devastated. This family have had a very difficult time of it as another son died tragically a few years ago,” said local councillor Declan Burgess.

“He was such a lovely fella. His face would light up the place, it was always a pleasure to meet Allan,” added Cllr Burgess.

“Oliver Plunkett Park is a very close knit community and everybody knew Alan. Everybody was just shattered to hear news like that,” said Cllr Burgess.

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred last Saturday at approximately 5pm on the N74 at Moatequarter, Kilfeacle.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N74 between Tipperary Town and Cashel to make this footage available to gardaí.

Allan is deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Shirley and Liam, brother Kevin, partner Laura and the Lonergan family, Cappamore, grandparents Eddie and Mary Ryan, uncles, aunts, granduncles, grandaunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.The funeral Mass took place in St John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Wednesday and was followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

